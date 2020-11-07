Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting underway across 78 assembly seats in third and final phase of the polls

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of the state in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. The casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.