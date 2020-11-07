172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-assembly-election-voting-2020-live-updates-vidhan-sabha-chunav-latest-news-today-phase-3-bjp-jdu-rjd-nitish-kumar-tejashwi-yadav-congress-election-commission-6081851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Nov 07, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting underway across 78 assembly seats in third and final phase of the polls

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is set to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. The first phase of polling was held on October 28 and the second phase held on November 3. Polling for the third phase in 78 constituencies of Bihar assembly began at 7 am on November 7 at all 33,782 polling stations. As many as 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Among the candidates in the fray, 37 belong to JD(U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha. The main opposition RJD is fighting 46 seats in the final phase, while its ally Congress is in the fray in 25. Ultra-Left outfit CPI(ML), which has joined the RJD-led Grand Alliance along with CPI and CPI(M), is contesting five seats in the final phase. The 78 constituencies are spread across 15 districts of north Bihar. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.
  • November 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | In Bihar, Ganga, Gandak and Kosi of change are flowing. The waves are on the rise. Make sure you vote for a golden future, all-round development, progressive Bihar, peace today : RJD leader and Opposition's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav

  • November 07, 2020 08:10 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan, LJP chief (LJP)

  • November 07, 2020 08:08 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi

  • November 07, 2020 08:05 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | The Janata Dal (United) ministers in the fray in the third phase are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur). Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP. They aew Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

  • November 07, 2020 07:34 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Voting begins for the third and final phase of state assembly polls. Visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa.

  • November 07, 2020 07:26 AM IST

    Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Voting underway for 78 assembly seats in final phase of state polls

    Voting is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections today in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in West Champaran district where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of the sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto. Of the total 2.35 voters in the 78 assembly segments, spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the third gender category, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission. Among the candidates in the fray, 37 belong to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha. The candidates of the JD(U)-BJP include the assembly Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. (PTI)

  • November 07, 2020 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections.

    Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of the state in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. The casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

