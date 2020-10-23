Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit poll campaign today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 1, 464 for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here: