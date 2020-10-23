Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 23, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit poll campaign today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 1, 464 for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to polls in the third and last phase on November 7. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur of poll-bound Bihar today.These will be the first in the 12 scheduled rallies to be addressed by the Prime Minister. He will present the development agenda of the ruling NDA before the people and seek their support for the ruling alliance
Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi campaigning on October 23
The BJP has already launched "carpet bombing" campaign for the Bihar polls with Union ministers Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing…
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh has exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state. Addressing three election rallies at Barh (near Patna), Nokha (Rohtas) and Nabinagar (Aurangabad) he attacked the RJD, saying the "lantern era" has ended with every house getting power supply. Lantern is the poll symbol of the RJD. The NDA in Bihar has the BJP, the JD(U), the HAM and the Vikassheel InsaanParty (VIP) as its constituents. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced the three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.