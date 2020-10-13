Bihar Assembly Election | Darbhanga police books 11-year-old boy on suspicion of disturbing law and order

With the Assembly election fever in Bihar gaining momentum, the state police booked an 11-year-old boy from Darbangha district under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) claiming he would be "disturbing the law and order situation" in the state.

Identified as a resident of Raisahab-Pokhar locality, police served the minor a notice saying they suspected him of creating a nuisance during the upcoming elections, reported the Hindustan Times.

The matter came to light after the minor was seen at the Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga on October 12 to sign a bond in a criminal case. The station house officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar, when contacted the next day, expressed his ignorance of the matter and said he was "undergoing training", the report said.

After receiving the notice, the minor's mother expressed shock and stated that the parents signed a bond of Rs 50,000. At the time, she had asked police officials to verify the name and address of the suspect, but they ignored her pleas, according to the report.

Local police have stated that the boy’s father had a criminal record, and the area’s chowkidar put the boy’s name in a list of bad characters. Following this, the minor's name was included in the list of wanted persons and was booked under Section 107 of the CrPC, which targets individuals who potentially "breach the peace".

After news of the incident broke, Darbhanga’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Ram said he has ordered the SHO to probe it. Ram also asked to verify the details of the minor and delete his name from the wanted list, the report said.

The voting for 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be held on November 10.