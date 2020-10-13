172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-assembly-election-darbhanga-police-books-11-year-old-boy-on-suspicion-of-disturbing-law-and-order-5958541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Assembly Election | Darbhanga police books 11-year-old boy on suspicion of disturbing law and order

After receiving the notice, the minor's mother expressed shock and stated that the parents signed a bond of Rs 50,000. She had asked police officials to verify the name and address of the suspect, but they ignored her pleas.

Moneycontrol News

With the Assembly election fever in Bihar gaining momentum, the state police booked an 11-year-old boy from Darbangha district under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) claiming he would be "disturbing the law and order situation" in the state.

Identified as a resident of Raisahab-Pokhar locality, police served the minor a notice saying they suspected him of creating a nuisance during the upcoming elections, reported the Hindustan Times.

The matter came to light after the minor was seen at the Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga on October 12 to sign a bond in a criminal case. The station house officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar, when contacted the next day, expressed his ignorance of the matter and said he was "undergoing training", the report said.

Close

Read: Bihar elections: BJP launches campaign song 'Ee ba' to counter Opposition’s 'Ka ba'

related news

After receiving the notice, the minor's mother expressed shock and stated that the parents signed a bond of Rs 50,000. At the time, she had asked police officials to verify the name and address of the suspect, but they ignored her pleas, according to the report.

Local police have stated that the boy’s father had a criminal record, and the area’s chowkidar put the boy’s name in a list of bad characters. Following this, the minor's name was included in the list of wanted persons and was booked under Section 107 of the CrPC, which targets individuals who potentially "breach the peace".

After news of the incident broke, Darbhanga’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Ram said he has ordered the SHO to probe it. Ram also asked to verify the details of the minor and delete his name from the wanted list, the report said.

The voting for 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be held on November 10.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Election #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Bihar Police

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.