Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Phase 1: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, six ministers and other key candidates in fray

Voters in as many as 71 constituencies headed for polling in the first phase of the 2020 Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar on October 28.

The polls to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly are happening in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Counting of votes for all three phases is scheduled for November 10.

Polling will happen between 7.00 am to 6.00 pm, with the last hour having been reserved by the Election Commission for only those who have been either infected by COVID-19 or those under quarantine.

A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray in the first phase, 114 of them women. The first phase is set to decide the fate of at least six state ministers in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet: Krishnandan Verma, Jay Kumar Singh, Vijay Sinha, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Prem Kumar and Ram Narayan Mandal.

Besides them, there are other prominent personalities who are on the ballot in this phase.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister, is contesting from his home constituency of Imamganj in Gaya district. In the previous election, he had won the seat with a 30,000-vote margin. Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is now part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Manjhi is being challenged by Uday Narayan Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Shobha Sinha of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Manjhi was earlier with the ruling Janata Dal (United) party.

The contest in Sasaram

A three-way battle is unfolding in the Sasaram assembly seat. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Ashok Kumar, the incumbent is fighting on a JD(U) ticket. He is being challenged by veteran leader Rameshwar Chaurasiya. Chaurasiya had quit the BJP to join Chirag Paswan's LJP. Rajesh Kumar Gupta is representing Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

Shreyasi Singh

Shreyasi Singh, a shooter and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is contesting from the Jamui assembly seat on a BJP ticket. She is being challeneged by RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav.