Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: JD(U), BJP reach 122-121 seat-sharing deal

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) yesterday announced its seat-sharing plan for the polls, with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) almost evenly splitting the number of seats they would be contesting.

While the BJP will contest 121 seats, the JD(U) will field candidates from 122 constituencies, pocketing an extra seat.

