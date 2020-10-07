Live now
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: JD(U), BJP reach 122-121 seat-sharing deal
LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election campaign. NDA partners BJP and JD(U) have said they will contest 122 and 121 seats, respectively
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Political campaigning for the assembly polls is underway. Yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both components of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced they would contest 122 and 121 seats, respectively. The BJP also reiterated that the alliance is fighting the election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. Yadav is the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.
Polling schedule
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) yesterday announced its seat-sharing plan for the polls, with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) almost evenly splitting the number of seats they would be contesting.
While the BJP will contest 121 seats, the JD(U) will field candidates from 122 constituencies, pocketing an extra seat.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and its allies, including the BJP, are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. Yadav is the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Polling schedule: On September 25, the Election Commission had announced that polling will happen in three phases starting October 28, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.
As many as 71 constituencies will head for polls in the first phase on October 28. This will be followed by voting in 94 constituencies in the second phase on November 3 and across 78 seats in the final phase on November 7.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. The term of the state’s Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The campaign, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, is underway. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from the campaign.