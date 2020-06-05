Bihar ADG recalls letter warning of spike in crime rate 'due to influx of migrants'

A high-ranking Bihar bureaucrat has recalled his controversial letter to district and state authorities stating that large influx of migrant workers may lead to an increase in crime rate.

On May 29, Bihar's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amit Kumar, wrote a letter to the Superintendents of Police of all districts, raising concerns that migrants may create a law and order issue in the state in the coming days.

Kumar, in his letter, said due to lack of employment opportunities for returnees, migrants may resort to criminal activities to sustain their families.

"Migrant workers returning to Bihar are financially stressed. They may not find a job here and hence to take care of their families, they may indulge in illegal practices. This could lead to an increase in crime," Kumar wrote.



The letter has been recalled and its content stands null and void now: Amit Kumar, Bihar Police ADG on his May 29 letter to district and police authorities stating that large influx of migrant returnees may create a law & order issue in the state

After controversy erupted, Kumar withdrew his letter on June 4, reported ANI. "The content of the letter stands null and void," he said.