Biggest single-day spike of 4,764 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 2,050 from Bengaluru

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of 4,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 75,833 and the death toll 1,519, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 1,780 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 4,764 fresh cases, a whopping 2,050 were reported from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 18 with 4,537 cases.

As of July 22 evening, cumulatively 75,833 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,519 deaths and 27,239 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 47,069 active cases, 46,451 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 618 are in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen of the 55 deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by five each from Dharwad and Mysuru, Haveri 4, three each from Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, two each from Raichur, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote and Tumakuru, and one each from Udupi, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Chamarajanagara.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,050 cases, Udupi 281, Belagavi 219, Kalaburagi 175, Dakshina Kannada 162, Dharwad 158, Mysuru 145, Bengaluru Rural 139, Raichur 135, Ballari 134 and Chikkaballapura, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with 36,993 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 3,991 and Kalaburagi 3,141.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban was on top with 8,288 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,881 and Udupi 1,765. A total of 11,12,874 samples were tested so far, out of which 48,140 were tested on Wednesday alone. The bulletin said 24,319 of the 48,140 samples tested on Wednesday were rapid antigen tests.