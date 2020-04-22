App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bigger threat of climate change: Mamata Banerjee's message on Earth Day amid coronavirus pandemic

On Earth Day, Banerjee urged the people to come together and fight the challenges of climate change to protect the planet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest threat in the history of human civilisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday cautioned the people that the bigger threat of climate change is looming large.

On Earth Day, Banerjee urged the people to come together and fight the challenges of climate change to protect the planet.

Today is #EarthDay. Our planet is going through one of the biggest crisis in human history - the #CoronaPandemic. But a bigger threat is staring at us - climate change. We must all act together to fight these challenges and preserve our beautiful planet, she tweeted.

Close

To demonstrate support for environmental protection, Earth Day is celebrated annually around the globe on April 22.

Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal hereAlso read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #climate change #coronavirus #India #Mamata Banerjee

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.