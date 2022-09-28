English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bigg Boss 16 contestants: Who is Abdu Rozik, 1st confirmed contestant revealed by Salman Khan

    Introducing him to the country first as a performer, Salman requested him to sing a few songs for the crowd before surprising everyone by revealing that he is the first confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

    News18
    September 28, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants: Salman Khan announced that Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The BB16 host revealed that name during the press conference that took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

    Introducing him to the country first as a performer, Salman requested him to sing a few songs for the crowd before surprising everyone by revealing that he is the first confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestant. Abdu impressed Salman by performing the song Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya. “It is great, he does not understand Hindi but can sing Hindi songs," Salman said.

    The Bigg Boss 16 host also revealed that not only will Abdu appear on the reality show but he is also a part of Salman’s highly talked about film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Discussing the show, Abdu confessed that he thinks Bigg Boss is all about drama but Salman reminded him that the show also has its share of romance.

    Expressing his excitement about joining the reality show, Abdu said, “I am very happy. I am excited to go inside the house. I love everyone, please support me, please vote for me, and please don’t fight with me."

    Who is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik?

    Close

    Related stories

    Announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik is a Tazakistan singer and performer. He won over the internet with his song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’. The singer has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and it features over 580k subscribers. He boasts of 3.5 million followers on Instagram, with pictures taken with several stars including Cristiano Ronaldo. Reportedly belonging to a family of gardeners, Salman confirmed that Abdu is over 18 years old and is eligible to be a participant in Bigg Boss 16.

    Sharing a picture with Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss 16 press conference on Instagram, Abdu wrote, “I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan ️ feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity. Watch out for the drama from October 1st on @colorstv #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16PressCon #tajikistan #dubai #india #mumbai."

    Salman Khan is yet to reveal other contestants for the show this year.
    News18
    Tags: #Abdu Rozik #Bigg Boss #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Salman Khan
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 09:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.