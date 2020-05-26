App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Locust attacks: Here's why it is a matter of great concern

How are the Indian farmers handling the situation and what is the government doing? Watch this episode of Big Story to get all the answers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Adding to India's woes amid the coronavirus pandemic, swarms of locusts have entered the western parts of the country.

The scourge of locusts has made their way into the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The kind of locusts swarming in India are desert locusts from the grasshopper family and are more devastating than other species of locusts.

The locust attack of December 2019 in Gujarat destroyed crops spread over 25,000 hectares of land. What are locusts and why is this a worrying situation? How are the Indian farmers handling the situation and what is the government doing?

Watch this episode of Big Story to get all the answers.

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #big story #locust plague #locusts swam India #Moneycontrol Videos #videos #worst locust attack

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.