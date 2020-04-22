BIG STORY | How has the coronavirus lockdown changed your life in last 1 month?

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has gripped the world, affecting over 2 million people. April 22 is the 29th day of the lockdown and India so far has reported 19,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at 640.

April 25 will mark one month since India went into lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3.

The virus over the last few weeks has changed the lives of people across the world. People have taken up several new practices from social distancing to use of social media to stay up to date.

The change in people's lives and around us is valuable but the question is will we be more inclusive and sensitive once we return to what used to be normal before.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how life has changed over this past month.