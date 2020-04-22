App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | How has the coronavirus lockdown changed your life in last 1 month?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how life has changed over this past month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has gripped the world, affecting over 2 million people. April 22 is the 29th day of the lockdown and India so far has reported 19,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at 640.

April 25 will mark one month since India went into lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3.

The virus over the last few weeks has changed the lives of people across the world. People have taken up several new practices from social distancing to use of social media to stay up to date.

Close

The change in people's lives and around us is valuable but the question is will we be more inclusive and sensitive once we return to what used to be normal before.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how life has changed over this past month.

 

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #videos

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.