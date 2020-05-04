BIG STORY | Delhi airport prepares to resume operations after lockdown

Delhi airport is set to resume flights from Terminal 3 after the lockdown but

travel by air is going to change in many ways.

All commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3 while terminal 2 (T2) and 1D will continue to remain closed. Entry gates, self-check-in machines, and check-in bays will be allocated to separate airlines to avoid overcrowding.

Airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has released its plan on how social distancing norms will be put in place to ensure safe travel for all passengers.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the new norms.