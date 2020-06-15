App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:20 PM IST

Big Story | 13% more kharif crops sown this year amid COVID-19 disruption

Does this mean the agriculture sector has escaped the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak so far? Monycontrol’s Sakshi Batra explains.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite the scare of COVID-19, farmers have planted Kharif crops in 13 percent more area compared to last year. This year, farmers have sown these crops on 93 lakh hectares as compared to 82 lakh hectares last year, as per the data released by Agriculture Ministry.

The area sown is a critical gauge of the progress of cultivation, which depends on the availability of inputs, such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, apart from the weather. A larger sown area, aided by good weather, is an early sign of ample harvests.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #agriculture #crops #India #kharif crops #video

