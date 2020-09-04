172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|big-probability-of-china-india-defence-chiefs-meeting-chinese-mouthpiece-5797381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting: Chinese mouthpiece

Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

There is a "big probability" that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday.

Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence ministers in the Russian capital.
