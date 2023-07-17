Big opposition meet starts today: Here's a list of attendees

The invitations for the meeting were issued by Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party.

The Opposition parties have convened a meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17, 18 to strategise their approach in countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The invitations for the meeting were issued by Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party.

In an effort to foster unity and collaboration, Kharge extended invitations to both prominent and smaller political parties, urging them to participate in the meeting and present a united front against the BJP.

Top leaders of as many as 26 opposition parties are likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from today.

On the eve of the meeting hosted by it, the Congress clarified that it will oppose the ordinance on Delhi services in Parliament, a key condition put by the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the talks.

Fifteen parties attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. This time Congress is expecting leaders of 26 parties.

The opposition meeting also comes in the backdrop of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the TMC government of oppression.

Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the meeting this time. Other top leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal are expected to participate along with former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)