you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhutan's Leader of Opposition meets PM Modi

Modi is on his second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bhutan's Leader of Opposition Pema Gyamtsho on August 18 and the two leaders discussed the issues of bilateral interests.

"PM @narendramodi met with Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, Leader of the Opposition of the National Assembly of Bhutan. Strong bilateral relationship enjoy support across the entire political spectrum in Bhutan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, Modi paid his respects at the National Memorial Chorten, a revered monument honouring the late Third Druk Gyalpo.

"Felt humbled after paying my respects at the National Memorial Chhorten, which honours the late Third Druk Gyalpo, who was a stalwart committed to peace, harmony and sustainable development," Modi said.

Modi is on his second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #world

