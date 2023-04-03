 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on 3-day India visit from today

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

At the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, the king is scheduled to meet the president and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To expand the bilateral ties, established in the 1960s, especially in the sphere of economic and development cooperation, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will embark on a three-day visit to India starting today.

The ministry said that the King’s visit is being held in line with the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan. The King will also participate in several significant meetings of bilateral importance.