Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on 3-day India visit from today

To expand the bilateral ties, established in the 1960s, especially in the sphere of economic and development cooperation, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will embark on a three-day visit to India starting today.

The king is scheduled to meet Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministry said that the King’s visit is being held in line with the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan. The King will also participate in several significant meetings of bilateral importance.

“The visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation,” it said.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were set up in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The basic framework of India-Bhutan bilateral relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and revised in February 2007. The Golden Jubilee of the formal diplomatic relations between the neighbours was celebrated in 2018.

On January 31, the government announced its help for the development of Bhutan’s third international internet gateway - expanding India and Bhutan’s digital collaboration.

Both countries are founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which caters for the economic, social and cultural development of the South Asian region. India and Bhutan also share multilateral forums such as BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal), and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) among others.