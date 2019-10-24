Bhusawal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhusawal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhusawal is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Bhusawal is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 56.82% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.91% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sawakare Sanjay Waman won this seat by a margin of 34637 votes, which was 22.14% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 156450 votes.