Bhubaneswar: Kendriya Vidyalaya school gets a notice for holding classes during summer vacation

The Odisha government has issued a showcause notice to Kendriya Vidyalaya- 1 in Bhubaneswar for holding classes during summer vacation.

The school principal has been asked to explain and respond within three days to the notice issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Thursday which said, "It has come to the notice of the government that in utter violation of the above direction of the state government, your school continues to hold classes. As a result, young children have been compelled to travel in severe hot and humid conditions and attend classes in such situation. This might have serious implications on the life and health conditions of the students and others. If failed, action shall be taken against the school authorities."

Notably, in view of the weather conditions in Odisha, the state government had issued for extension of summer vacations for all schools from June 21 to June 25. As per a report by The New Indian Express, a notice was issued on Thursday by the school saying that "All the classes will remain suspended up to June 25 as per the notification of the government of Odisha due to the prevailing heat wave."

On the other hand, the school sources said that the classes were held between 6:30 am till 10:30 am before it became very hot. All the Kendriya Vidyalas in the state were open since June 4. A source said that there was a confusion about keeping the school open or closed. The school alleged the state government for not sending any directive in this regard. Another Kendriya Vidyalaya school principal requesting the anonymity said: "The state government should have written a letter to the schools to clear all confusion."