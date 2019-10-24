Bhor Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhor Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhor is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.71% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.79% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Anantrao Thopate won this seat by a margin of 18951 votes, which was 8.67% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 218602 votes.