Bhopal to get sex-sorted semen production centre for calves : MP minister

A sex-sorted semen production centre will come up in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to enhance the possibility of birth of female calves by 90 percent, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said on November 16.

The minister said the Central Semen Institute of the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation, located at Bhadbhada in Bhopal, will set up this centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The centre will provide female embryos for free to increase the number of cattle of advanced breeds, he said.

"This technology will increase by 90 per cent chances of the birth of a female calf. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 47.50 crore. The Centre would provide 60 percent funding while the state government would put in the rest," Yadav said.

An agreement was signed between Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation and the Sexing Technology India for the purpose, he said.