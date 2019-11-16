App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhopal to get sex-sorted semen production centre for calves : MP minister

Yadav said this method will encourage production of indigenous breeds, including Gir, Tharparkar, Sahiwal and Murra breed of calves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation

A sex-sorted semen production centre will come up in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to enhance the possibility of birth of female calves by 90 percent, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said on November 16.

The minister said the Central Semen Institute of the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation, located at Bhadbhada in Bhopal, will set up this centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

The centre will provide female embryos for free to increase the number of cattle of advanced breeds, he said.

"This technology will increase by 90 per cent chances of the birth of a female calf. It will be set up at a cost of Rs 47.50 crore. The Centre would provide 60 percent funding while the state government would put in the rest," Yadav said.

An agreement was signed between Madhya Pradesh Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation and the Sexing Technology India for the purpose, he said.

Yadav said this method will encourage production of indigenous breeds, including Gir, Tharparkar, Sahiwal and Murra breed of calves.

First Published on Nov 16, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #animal husbandry #Bhopal #India

