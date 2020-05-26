App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhopal college claims homeopathic treatment cured mild COVID-19 patients: Report

Health experts, however, are unconvinced and have questioned the treatment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A government homeopathy college in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which is also a COVID care centre, claimed to have treated six coronavirus patients successfully using homeopathic medicine, according a report by Hindustan Times.

"Six coronavirus-infected patients, who were admitted on May 14, are returning home having recovered from the disease. These included two children as well, whose parents were positive. These children too were given homeopathy medicines. No alloepathy medicine was given to children," the district administration said on May 25.

"After knowing detailed history of all these patients, homoepathy medicines were selected and the dose was decided. The result was surprising. After taking homeopathy medicines, there was fast improvement in the condition of the patients and none of the patients needed oxygen support," Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu is quoted as saying by the district administration's communique.

Health experts, however, are unconvinced and have questioned the treatment. "World Health Organisation (WHO)’s protocol of treatment talks about treatment only through specific allopathy medicines. The advisory from AYUSH department of Government of India is for consumption of Ayurveda decoction only to boost the immunity of patients and others," Amulya Nidhi, a public health expert said.

related news

"As far as a clinical trial on COVID-19 patients through any alternative system of medicines is concerned, no such trial has been allowed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far," Nidhi added.

"...  Such a claim on successful treatment through homeopathy may result in a section of people with COVID-19 symptoms avoiding going to government hospitals or any allopathic doctor and relying on homeopathy treatment on their own," Nidhi said.

Activist Rachna Dhingra questioned whether the consent of the patients was taken before resorting to this line of treatment. "Was the consent of patients taken that they want homeopathy treatment? How can district administration decide treatment protocol?" she asked, according to The Indian Express.

"We are following all the protocol and guidelines of WHO in treating the patients. I can’t tell what medicines we are giving and what we are not giving. It’s the state government which earmarked our hospital as a COVID care centre more than 10 days ago," Dr SN Shukla, part of the college's research wing, told Hindustan Times.

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

