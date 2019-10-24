Bhokardan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhokardan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhokardan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bhokardan constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bhokardan is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Bhokardan Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 73.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.04% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Danave Santosh Raosaheb won this seat by a margin of 6750 votes, which was 3.4% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 198316 votes.
Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1639 votes. NCP polled 163141 votes, 41.36% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
