Bhokar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Congress candidate Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan wins by 97,445 votes

Congress candidate Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan beats BJP's Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar by a margin of 97,445 votes.
Bhokar is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.47% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.16% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameeta Ashokrao Chavan won this seat by a margin of 47557 votes, which was 25.61% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 185711 votes.Ashok Shankarrao Chavan won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 107503 votes. INC polled 151782 votes, 79.62% of the total votes polled.
