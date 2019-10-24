Bhokar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhokar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhokar is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 70.47% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.16% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameeta Ashokrao Chavan won this seat by a margin of 47557 votes, which was 25.61% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 185711 votes.