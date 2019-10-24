Bhiwani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwani Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwani is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 71.14% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 65.87% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Saraf won this seat by a margin of 28597 votes, which was 21.92% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 130477 votes.