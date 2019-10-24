App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhiwani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwani Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bhiwani constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

Bhiwani is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 71.14% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 65.87% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Saraf won this seat by a margin of 28597 votes, which was 21.92% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 130477 votes.

Ghansyam Saraf won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2645 votes. BJP polled 96144 votes, 28.43% of the total votes polled.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019

