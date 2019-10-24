Bhiwandi West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwandi West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwandi West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Bhiwandi West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Bhiwandi West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 49.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.11% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar won this seat by a margin of 3326 votes, which was 2.66% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 124980 votes.

Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1691 votes. SP polled 103371 votes, 29.82% of the total votes polled.