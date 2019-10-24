Bhiwandi West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwandi West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwandi West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bhiwandi West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bhiwandi West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Bhiwandi West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Bhiwandi West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 49.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.11% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar won this seat by a margin of 3326 votes, which was 2.66% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 124980 votes.
Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1691 votes. SP polled 103371 votes, 29.82% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .