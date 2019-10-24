Bhiwandi East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwandi East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwandi East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 44.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 40.07% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre won this seat by a margin of 3393 votes, which was 2.79% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 121712 votes.

Abu Aasim Azami won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 12985 votes. SP polled 89340 votes, 42.07% of the total votes polled.