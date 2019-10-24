Bhiwandi East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhiwandi East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhiwandi East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bhiwandi East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bhiwandi East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 44.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 40.07% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre won this seat by a margin of 3393 votes, which was 2.79% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 121712 votes.
Abu Aasim Azami won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 12985 votes. SP polled 89340 votes, 42.07% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
