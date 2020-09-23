Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll mounts to 40, owner booked for culpable homicide

The three-storeyed building located in the Patel compound area in Thane district had collapsed around 3:40 am on September 21.

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra reached to 40 on September 23, as rescue workers recovered 14 more bodies from the rubble, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 25 residents of the building have been rescued so far. Eighteen children, including three toddlers, have died in the building collapse.

A resident of the building said most of the residents were tenants and included vendors, rickshaw drivers, and labourers. Close

The 43-year-old building housed 40 flats and 150 residents. The collapsed building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

It had been served two notices, one in 2019 and another in February 2020, over alleged irregularities, but the residents refused to vacate as the rent was low.

Authorities have suspended two civic officials, while the owner of the building - Sayyed Ahmed Jilani - has been booked for culpable homicide and negligence causing hurt; he is reportedly absconding.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel are still engaged in rescue and search operations at the site.

The 40 families residing in three adjacent buildings have been evacuated by the BNCMC. The civic body has also stopped power and water supply to these apartments.

(With agency inputs)