Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order for production of records, says it has no jurisdiction

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said that the high court had no jurisdiction in entertaining Navlakha's bail plea and held that courts in Bombay had the jurisdiction in the case.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce judicial records on transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said that the high court had no jurisdiction in entertaining Navlakha's bail plea and held that courts in Bombay had the jurisdiction in the case.

The top court also expunged adverse remarks of the high court against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made in its May 27 order while dealing with the bail plea.

The apex court had earlier stayed the May 27 order of the high court by which the NIA was pulled up for acting in haste in taking away Navlakha from Tihar Jail to Mumbai.

On May 27, the high court had pulled up the NIA for acting in “unseemly haste” in taking away Navlakha from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 02:31 pm

