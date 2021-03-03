English
Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the probe agency on the plea of the activist against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.

According to police, some activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in the district the next day.

The high court had said that "it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea".
TAGS: #Bhima Koregaon case #Current Affairs #Gautam Navlakha #India #Supreme Court
first published: Mar 3, 2021 05:37 pm

