Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's convoy shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on October 25 said his convoy was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district when he was campaigning for the forthcoming by-elections for that assembly seat.

"The Opposition parties are scared of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections, and today's rally had made them sleepless, which is why my convoy was fired at today in a cowardly manner," Azad tweeted in Hindi.



बुलन्दशहर के चुनाव में हमारे प्रत्याशी उतारने से विपक्षी पार्टीयां घबरा गई है और आज की रैली ने इनकी नींद उड़ा दी है जिसकी वजह से अभी कायरतापूर्ण तरीके से मेरे काफिले पर गोलियां चलाई गई है। यह इनकी हार की हताशा को दिखाता है ये चाहते है कि माहौल खराब हो लेकिन हम ऐसा नही होने देंगे।

— Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 25, 2020

"This shows that they are desperate (and) they want to turn the atmosphere toxic, but we won't let that happen," he added in his tweet.

Azad was in Bulandshahr to launch his campaign for the bypolls. Eighteen candidates are in the fray from the seat.

The seats of Bulandshahr, Deoria, and Malhani will have by-elections due to the demise of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh, and Parasnath Yadav (SP), respectively.

The seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls will be held also include Naugaon which fell vacant after the death of Chetan Chauhan.

The by-election was necessitated in Ghatampur (Kanpur) as sitting MLA and minister Kamal Rani Varun died, while in Tundla (Firozabad) the sitting MLA, SP Singh Baghel, got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Bangarmau (Unnao) seat fell vacant following the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.