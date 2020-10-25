172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bhim-army-chief-chandrashekhar-azads-convoy-shot-at-in-uttar-pradesh-6011931.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's convoy shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Chandrashekhar Azad was in Bulandshahr to launch his campaign for the bypolls. Eighteen candidates are in the fray from the seat.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Twitter/@BhimArmyChief
File image: Twitter/@BhimArmyChief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on October 25 said his convoy was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district when he was campaigning for the forthcoming by-elections for that assembly seat.

"The Opposition parties are scared of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections, and today's rally had made them sleepless, which is why my convoy was fired at today in a cowardly manner," Azad tweeted in Hindi.

"This shows that they are desperate (and) they want to turn the atmosphere toxic, but we won't let that happen," he added in his tweet.

Close

Azad was in Bulandshahr to launch his campaign for the bypolls. Eighteen candidates are in the fray from the seat.

The seats of Bulandshahr, Deoria, and Malhani will have by-elections due to the demise of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh, and Parasnath Yadav (SP), respectively.

The seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls will be held also include Naugaon which fell vacant after the death of Chetan Chauhan.

The by-election was necessitated in Ghatampur (Kanpur) as sitting MLA and minister Kamal Rani Varun died, while in Tundla (Firozabad) the sitting MLA, SP Singh Baghel, got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Bangarmau (Unnao) seat fell vacant following the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 09:28 pm

