Bhim Army chief arrives in Delhi after Hyderabad police sends him back

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrived in New Delhi on January 27 morning after he was put on a flight by police in Hyderabad, where he was detained while on his way to take part in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) event.

Promising to be "back soon", the Dalit leader said on Twitter early on January 27 that Bahujan society would never forget the insult.

Aazad, who landed in New Delhi shortly after 9.00 am, said police had denied demonstrators the right to protest and alleged that they had been beaten up.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak, people's right to protest is being snatched, first our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, now I am being taken to the airport and are sending me to Delhi.

"Remember Bahujan society will never forget this insult. Will be back soon," he tweeted, tagging the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Aazad is unwell and will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, his aides said. If he's okay, the Dalit leader will go to Karnataka on Tuesday to address two rallies in Gulbarga and Bidar.

He also plans to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of late journalist Gauri Lankesh on January 29 in Bangalore, they said.