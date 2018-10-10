App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:07 PM IST

Bhilai Steel Plant blast: Centre dispatches four doctors from AIIMS

Eleven people died and 14 others were injured in the gas pipeline blast at the plant of the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Durg district on Tuesday.

A team of four doctors from the AIIMS was despatched on Wednesday by the Centre to treat the patients who suffered burn injuries in an explosion at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh, officials said.



Union Health Minister J P Nadda spoke to the state government and assured them of all support, a source from the ministry said.

The team of doctors was led by Maneesh Singhal, a professor and the head of the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

"The team of doctors have reached the hospital there to take stock of patients and assist doctors there in the treatment of patients," the source said.
tags #AIIMS #Bhilai Steel Plant blast #Current Affairs #India

