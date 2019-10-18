BHEL's woman officer ends life due to 'harassment' by senior and some colleagues

A 33-year-old woman Accounts Officer of public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) here allegedly committed suicide over 'harassment' by a top official and six other colleagues, police said.

Based on a complaint from her husband, a case has been registered against the Deputy General Manager (Finance) and six other BHEL employees, who are her colleagues, for allegedly abetting the officer's suicide, they said.

The woman, who hails from Bhopal, hanged herself in the bedroom at her house here at around 10.30 am after locking it from inside. Her husband and other family members broke open the room door and found her hanging from the ceiling, Inspector of Police Venkatesh Shamala told PTI.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the woman accused the DGM and six other colleagues of mentally harassing her and forcing her to resort to the extreme step, he said.