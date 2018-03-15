BHEL commissions 600 MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today announced commissioning of a 600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The unit has been commissioned at Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) in Cuddapah district, a company statement said.

BHEL's scope of work for the project includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of steam generator, turbo generator, ESP along with associated auxiliaries, among others.

So far, BHEL has commissioned 18 sets of 600 MW rating in the country.