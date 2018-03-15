BHEL commissions 600 MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today announced commissioning of a 600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh.
State-run power equipment maker BHEL today announced commissioning of a 600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh.
The unit has been commissioned at Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) in Cuddapah district, a company statement said.
BHEL's scope of work for the project includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of steam generator, turbo generator, ESP along with associated auxiliaries, among others.