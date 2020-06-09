App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal plant in Telangana

The scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of four thermal sets of 270 MW on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) basis.

 
 
State-owned BHEL on Tuesday announced commissioning of 270 mega watt (MW) of thermal power plant in Telangana. Located at Manuguru in Kothagudem district of the state, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), the company said in a statement.

"BHEL has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana," it said.

The company further said work on the balance three units is also in advanced stage.

The key equipment for the contract, BHEL said, was manufactured at its units at Trichy, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the company's western region has done civil works and erection/ commissioning of the equipment.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #India #Telangana #Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited #thermal power plant

