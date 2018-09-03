App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:35 PM IST

Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance ease claim settlement for flood victims

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has also extended the existing grace period of 15 days or 30 days as applicable to 60 days for payment of premiums due.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private insurers Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance Monday announced simplified insurance claim settlement process with minimal paper works for the flood victims of Kerala and Karnataka.

"We have set up a dedicated assistance cell at each district in Kerala and the flood-hit districts of Karnataka for simplified life claims with minimal documents. We understand the plight of our customers and endeavour to settle eligible claims expeditiously. If death certificate is not available, we shall accept a certificate from police, armed forces or any authorised hospital certifying the death of the life insured," said Vikas Seth, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said in a statement.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Group and French insurer AXA, has also extended the existing grace period of 15 days or 30 days as applicable to 60 days for payment of premiums due during the period from July 15, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and waived off late or penalty fees on such due premium.
