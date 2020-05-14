App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel set to launch online concerts on Wynk Music; begins pilots

Wynk Music has already done two live concerts in the past one month to validate the technology and plans are underway to launch the platform under the #WynkConcerts umbrella by as early as next month, a source told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has started pilots for hosting live online concerts on its Wynk Music app, according to a source. The move is aimed at expanding the adoption of streaming platforms and comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic triggered movement restrictions, and social distancing norms are prompting performing artists to explore live steaming and virtual concerts.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Wynk Music has already done two live concerts in the past one month to validate the technology and plans are underway to launch the platform under the #WynkConcerts umbrella by as early as next month, a source told PTI.

Close

Airtel declined to comment on an e-mail query.

related news

The source, meanwhile, said that Airtel's live concert technology platform has been developed completely in-house and is designed to handle lakhs of users concurrently.

Over 35,000 concurrent users attended a recent live concert by singer Astha Gill and the results from the pilot have encouraged the Wynk Music team to accelerate the launch process, the source added.

With music recordings coming to a complete standstill due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Wynk Music's online concerts are aimed at offering artists the opportunity to connect digitally with fans and even share fresh content in a live environment.

The source said that since social distancing norms are likely to be around in the foreseeable future, digital music concerts could well become a mainstay and bring the concert industry online in a big way.

Virtual concerts also come with certain advantages, the source said adding that millions versus thousands can attend these concerts at one time without location barriers or constraints of venue capacity or safety issues.

"Wynk Music has big plans for this segment where it has a potential headstart. The app is already leading in India in terms of daily active users and has access to all top record labels and artists. Talks are already underway to rope in big international and Indian artists. Even emerging artists will be able to use the platform to find new fans," the source added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #coronavirus #India #Wynk Music

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.