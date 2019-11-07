App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BharatNet project to be implemented at Rs 1,815 crore in Tamil Nadu: K Palaniswami

Through this initiative, 12,524 village panchayats would be connected through optic-fibre network, he said at the two-day conference CONNECT organised by trade body CII.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre's BharatNet project which aims at providing highspeed broadband network to every household in village panchayats would be implemented in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,815 crore, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Through this initiative, 12,524 village panchayats would be connected through optic-fibre network, he said at the two-day conference CONNECT organised by trade body CII. He said under the BharatNet project all the villages would receive not less than 1Gbps speed internet service. Palaniswami said the government would implement highspeed broadband service in cities at a cost of Rs 500 crore under TamilNet initiative.

"This project is likely to be completed over the next 18 months," he said. Listing some salient features taken by his government, Palaniswami said in 2018-19, software exports from Tamil Nadu touched Rs 1.22 lakh crore and 6.50 lakh jobs were created. "...in terms of job creation from software exports, Tamil Nadu is ranked among the top states," he said.

Close

On distribution free laptops, one of the flagship schemes of the AIADMK government, he said nearly 54.19 lakh laptops were distributed to students till date. The Chief Minister said an electronic hardware manufacturing policy would be rolled out enabling start-up companies to bring in lot of investments and jobs to further the economic development of the State.

related news

Addressing industry captains present, Palaniswami appealed to them to offer constructive consultation for boosting investments in the information and technology sector. "I take this opportunity to appeal to everybody present here, to extend your cooperation in establishing new IT industries in emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence," he said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.