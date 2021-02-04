BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu not cancelled, says Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre

Representative Image

Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre informed the Parliament on 4 February, that the central government has not cancelled the implementation of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu.

The State government has however been asked to re-invite bids for the project with non-restrictive qualification criteria. Dhotre told the Parliament that the bidding conditions incorporated by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (TANFINET) were 'restrictive' and 'discriminatory', reported The Hindu.

In December 2019 when the tender was floated by TANFINET, the agency responsible for the project, there had been complaints about some restrictive and discriminatory clauses in the tender.

Answering queries raised by DMK MP P. Wilson on the project, Dhotre said the RFP/tender has been re-floated in October 2020 by TANFINET for implementation of the project. Meetings are being held between the state government, TAFINET Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL) to expedite the implementation of the project, he further elaborated.

Dhotre said the actual implementation of the work is yet to start as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to finalise the tender.