MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu not cancelled, says Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre

In December 2019 when the tender was floated by TANFINET, the agency responsible for the project, there had been complaints about some restrictive and discriminatory clauses in the tender.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre informed the Parliament on 4 February, that the central government has not cancelled the implementation of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu.

The State government has however been asked to re-invite bids for the project with non-restrictive qualification criteria. Dhotre told the Parliament that the bidding conditions incorporated by Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (TANFINET) were 'restrictive' and 'discriminatory', reported The Hindu.

In December 2019 when the tender was floated by  TANFINET, the agency responsible for the project, there had been complaints about some restrictive and discriminatory clauses in the tender.

Answering queries raised by DMK MP P. Wilson on the project, Dhotre said the RFP/tender has been re-floated in October 2020 by TANFINET for implementation of the project. Meetings are being held between the state government, TAFINET Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL) to expedite the implementation of the project, he further elaborated.

Dhotre said the actual implementation of the work is yet to start as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to finalise the tender.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BharatNet project #India #Tamil Nadu
first published: Feb 4, 2021 04:39 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.