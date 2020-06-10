Bharatmala Pariyojana to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

The first phase of the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) that was scheduled for completion in 2021-22 is now likely to get completed by 2025-26, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Till February 2020, a total of 246 road projects with an aggregate length of about 10,100 km were awarded under BMP Phase-I at a total cost of Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

"The Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) Phase–I is likely to be delayed by four years and get completed by FY2026 instead of earlier envisaged FY2022," ICRA said.

Saying that till February projects worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore were awarded under BMP Phase-I, ICRA said the average cost of award stood at Rs 23.80 crore per km, which is 54 percent higher than initial estimated cost of Rs 15.52 crore per km.

The land acquisition cost for NHAI, it said, increased at a CAGR of 27 percent from FY2007 to FY2019 from Rs 0.21 crore per hectare to around Rs 4 crore per hectare.

This along with prudent bidding by developers at a premium when compared to NHAI's base price has resulted in significantly higher awarded cost for BMP Phase-I when compared to initial estimates.

Further as per ICRA's estimates, the prevailing uncertainty due to COVID-19 and the consequent impact on valuations could delay asset monetisation plan of NHAI through toll-operate-transfer (TOT) auctions and launch of infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Depending on how quickly the normalcy is restored, these plans could take off by end of FY2021. Therefore, 2020 is likely to be another year of muted awards.

Shubham Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said, "As on March 2020, 16,219 km of BMP (around 47 percent of BMP) was pending to be awarded. We expect the awards to remain in the range of 3,000-3,200 km in FY2021 and increase thereafter once NHAI completes its proposed fund raising through infrastructure investment trust.

"With pick up in awards starting FY2022, the Bharatmala awarding activity is expected to get completed by FY2023 only," he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the BMP Phase-I along with other programmes on October 24, 2017.

A total of around 34,800 km roads are being considered in BMP Phase-I, which also includes 10,000 km of balance road works under NHDP.

Estimated outlay for BMP Phase-I was Rs 5.35 lakh crore spread over five years between 2017-2022, as per the initial plan.

As per the revised funding plan dated September 2019, the dependence on market borrowings for BMP increased substantially by 72 percent to Rs 3.59 lakh crore, while the budgetary allocations and contribution from central road and infrastructure fund were reduced by 46 percent to Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Consequently, borrowings of NHAI are expected to increase significantly and peak by FY2023 or FY2024; at the same time, NHAI's asset monetisation also remains critical to meet the funding requirements of BMP Phase-I, ICRA said.

"About 21 percent of BMP execution is completed as on March 31, 2020. Given the limited labour availability and productivity loss due to COVID-19, ICRA expects the pace of execution for FY2021 to remain low at 3,104 km and thereafter witness an increase by 10-15 percent in FY2022 before peaking in FY2024. The pending works are expected to be completed by FY2026," Jain said.