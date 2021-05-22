Bharat Sevashram Sangha breaks 104-year rule for COVID patients, allows non-veg food in ashram: Report

Bharat Sevashram Sangha, a Hindu charitable organistation known for its community work, recently broke its 104-year-old rule for COVID-19 patients. From the time it was established back in 1917 by Swami Pranabanandaji Maharaj, the entry of non-veg food was banned.

According to a report in News18, in over a century, no non-vegetarian food has ever entered the ashram of the Bharat Sebashram Sangh, which is spread all over India and the world. But in a recent development, fish, meat and boiled eggs are now available in the ashram for corona patients, breaking the 104-year-old tradition.

During the process of healing from COVID-19, protein is essential. That is why this ashram has now permitted eggs, fish and meat within its premises so that the COVID-19 positive patients seeking treatment are not denied adequate protein. According to the people who help in the service of these patients, it is more important to heal patients currently as oppose to upkeeping religious ideals, the report said.

Ashram authorities opened the Covid Care Hospital for coronavirus patients with two floors at Bharat Sebashram Sangha in Goriya on May 21.

At first 25 beds were allotted according to the authorities but later five more beds were added. Of these, 20 beds have oxygen system while the hospital has four nurses and two doctors available 24 hours for medical supervision. The medical staff is being assisted by 12 volunteers of the ashram.

As per the report, so far three people have been admitted to the facility that's completely free of cost.