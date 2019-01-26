Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika was long-pending demand: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on January 26 joined the nation in celebrating the 70th Republic Day by offering floral tribute at the martyrs column at Shradhanjali Kanan.

Sonowal also garlanded the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the venue and urged the people to work with compassion for humanity at large.

He pointed out that the 70th Republic Day was very significant for Assam as the Union government had decided to confer Bharat Ratna on Dr Bhupen Hazarika and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of the state.

"The Centre's decision to confer the highest civilian award of the country to the maestro makes the people of Assam happy and proud," Sonowal added.

The chief minister also congratulated Padma Shri recipients from the state - eminent physician Dr Illias Ali and grassroot innovator Uddhav Bharali, an official release said.