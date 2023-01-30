 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra not for winning elections but to counter hate: Cong chief Kharge

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was not aimed at winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the BJP and the RSS in the country.

Addressing a rally to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, Kharge said Gandhi was determined to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues such as unemployment and inflation," Kharge said at the rally here that was attended by several Opposition leaders.

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP were pursuing the policy of widening the poor-rich divide in the country.