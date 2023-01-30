Bharat Jodo Yatra not for winning elections but to counter hate: Cong chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was not aimed at winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the BJP and the RSS in the country.

Addressing a rally to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, amid heavy snowfall, Kharge said Gandhi was determined to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues such as unemployment and inflation," Kharge said at the rally here that was attended by several Opposition leaders.

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP were pursuing the policy of widening the poor-rich divide in the country.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, RSS and BJP want to keep poor people poor and make the rich richer. Ten per cent people are looting 72 per cent wealth of the country while 50 per cent own just three per cent," he said. Kharge said the people of Kashmir are the most generous, liberal and take everyone along.

Quantum computing will be at the core of growth in India's techade: Rajeev Chandrasekhar "This is the great gift of Kashmiriyat. So friends, I would say that this yatra was not for winning elections, not just for taking the Congress party forward, it was against hate. Today BJP and RSS people are spreading hatred everywhere so he decided that we will keep fighting against hatred," Kharge told the gathering. Talking about Jammu and Kashmir, Kharge said, "We call it 'jannat', they have made this 'jannat' a Union territory, but Rahul Gandhi ji has resolved to have an assembly and bring back statehood here." "We will use all our strength for it," he added. The yatra culminated on Monday with an event at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in the Lal Chowk area here and a rally. The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in about five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking more than 4,000 km.

PTI