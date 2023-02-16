Bharat Electronics ties up with Globals for developing cyberwarfare, cyber defence systems

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) signed an MoU with Globals ITES Private Ltd on Thursday for cooperation in technology development, co-creation and co-innovation, joint marketing and sales, in the fields of cyberwarfare and cyber defence systems.

The MoU, inked at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Globals, the Bengaluru-headquartered 'Navratna' defence PSU said in a statement.

"The two parties shall work in close coordination, providing all the key assistance to each other for R&D as well as joint go-to-market for cyber security solutions," it was stated.

BEL and Globals will jointly create sector-specific cyber security solutions, integrated threat management systems, modern security operations centres (SOC), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven cyber defence systems.