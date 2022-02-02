Bharat Dynamics signs contract with Indian Army for manufacture and supply of anti-tank guided missiles

Representative image

The Indian Army has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs – M, anti-tank guided missiles. The contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore was signed on February 2 and will be executed in three years.

Konkurs – M is a second Generation, mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile, to destroy armoured vehicle equipped with Explosive Reactive Armour. The missile can be launched either from BMP-II tank or from a ground launcher. It has a range between 75 to 4,000 metres with a flight time of 19 secs.

It is manufactured by BDL under a license agreement with a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). The missile has been indigenised up to the maximum extent.

Other than manufacturing and supply for India, BDL has offered to export Konkurs-M to other foreign countries as well, who have friendly relations with India.

In fact, as a part of its global outreach, it is also offering Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Nag, Milan-2T and Amogha, in addition to Konkurs – M, for exports.

To meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Konkurs -M, it augmented its manufacturing capacity. BDL is laying lot of thrust on indigenisation of its products manufactured under Transfer of Technology with foreign OEMs.

BDL and the Indian Army's association is part of the bigger picture of Atmanirbharta mission, which the Finance Minister also underscored in her Budget speech on February 1.

"Our Government is committed to reducing imports and promoting Atmanirbharta in equipment for the armed forces," Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget 2022 speech.

About 68 percent of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23, up from 58 percent in 2021-22.

Significantly, defence research and development (R&D) will be opened up for participation from industry, start-ups and academia with 25 percent of defence budget earmarked to enable this. Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other organisations through SPV model.