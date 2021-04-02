English
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin third dose gets nod for trial, to be given six months after second shot

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC)’s approval for the trial allows Bharat Biotech to administer an additional booster dose to volunteers in order to test Covaxin's ability to prompt an immune response that may last a few years.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
File imaeg of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan holding a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'COVAXIN' during the vaccination campaign at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, India on January 16, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

File imaeg of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan holding a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'COVAXIN' during the vaccination campaign at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, India on January 16, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)


A Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) expert committee has allowed Bharat Biotech to administer a third dose of its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to some volunteers in its ongoing clinical trials, The Indian Express reported.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC)’s approval would allow the biotechnology company to administer an additional booster dose to volunteers to test the ability of Covaxin to prompt an immune response that could last a few years, the report suggested.

The expert panel recommended that the booster dose study be conducted in phase-2 clinical trial participants who received two shots of Covaxin containing 6mcg of the deactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As part of the trail, the third dose is to be given six months after the participants receive their second shot – which had already been administered to them between September and October 2020.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

According to the news report, Bharat Biotech is required to present details of the primary and secondary objectives and assessments to be carried out on the subjects, and submit a revised clinical trial protocol for evaluation.

Participants from phase-2 would not be further divided into two groups. One of the groups would be given the third booster shot. Both groups would be studied to check how long Covaxin's protection stays.

The trial is also likely to help the company understand whether the third dose helps build stronger Memory T Cells in the body, the report added.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Covid-19 #India #vaccine
first published: Apr 2, 2021 10:29 am

