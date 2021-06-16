Bharat Biotech official says tech transfer unlikely to boost Covaxin production soon: Report

File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

A Bharat Biotech official said the company is in talks with at least four companies for the transfer of technology (ToT) for the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, but only one of them can start manufacturing soon.

Only Indian Immunologicals is likely to start manufacturing soon since the others do not have the manufacturing facilities in place yet, the official told the Indian Express.

"Technology transfer to Indian Immunologicals is underway, and we expect that they will start manufacturing the vaccine very soon. The government of India has introduced three other companies to us for the transfer of technology, and we are in discussions with them as well. But these are a little behind the curve, as none of them have manufacturing facilities yet," the official told the publication.

On April 20, Bharat Biotech had said it plans to scale manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses of Covaxin annually.

The official also told The Indian Express that the company is currently manufacturing around 25 million doses of Covaxin a month at its Hyderabad facility.

The official also said that production of the vaccine at Bharat Biotech's new facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, was likely to begin in a "few months"

He added that the company is actively working on obtaining a biologics licence application (BLA) for Covaxin to make the jab available in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently turned down an application to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin.

"Once we are ready with the phase-3 efficacy data, we will go ahead with a biologics licence application in the US. There may be a requirement for a clinical trial or a small bridging study, which we are planning to carry out amongst children," he told the publication.